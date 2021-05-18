US Bancorp DE Sells 465 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCOM opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.38. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

