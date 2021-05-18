Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $68,692,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quidel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,696,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Quidel by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 336,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,529,000 after acquiring an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.22. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,220,705 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

