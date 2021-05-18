Comerica Bank Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

