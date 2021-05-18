Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Security National Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $136.99 million for the quarter.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.