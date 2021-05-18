SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.64.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$29.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.31. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 56.20. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$19.25 and a 1 year high of C$29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.