Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at CIBC

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.38.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. Park Lawn has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $28.06.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.