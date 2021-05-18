Insider Selling: Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells 7,659 Shares of Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.64 and a 200-day moving average of $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

