3i Group’s (TGOPY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TGOPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of TGOPY stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

