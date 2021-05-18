Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZURVY. Oddo Bhf cut Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $41.81 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

