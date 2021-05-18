Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS) Insider Hamish Halliday Sells 6,500,000 Shares of Stock

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS) insider Hamish Halliday sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08), for a total value of A$767,000.00 ($547,857.14).

About Venture Minerals

Venture Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Australia. The company explores for nickel, iron, cobalt, base metals, lithium, copper, silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. Its flagship project is the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten project covering an area of 148 square kilometers located in north-western Tasmania.

