$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.80. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLGN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.11. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

