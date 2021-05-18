Lynn Krominga Sells 5,760 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $90.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

