Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty Sells 21,247 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,897.95.

Michael James Doughty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.39. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.70 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The firm has a market cap of C$49.87 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on MFC shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.86.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

