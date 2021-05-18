Insider Selling: The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE THG opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

