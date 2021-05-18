Strs Ohio Purchases 1,100 Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Provident Financial were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

In other Provident Financial news, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $28,866.00. Also, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

PROV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Provident Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.