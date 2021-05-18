Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 151,189 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,642,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $114,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,673,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

