Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 81,604 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,604 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.28% of Gibraltar Industries worth $123,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,222,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

