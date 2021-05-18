Strs Ohio Takes Position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INDT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $493.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.11 and a beta of 1.03. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.