BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co restated their neutral rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has a $206.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.89.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $198.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.52. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $213.15. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -99.15 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after buying an additional 657,872 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after buying an additional 502,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 259.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after buying an additional 348,124 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

