US Bancorp DE Has $724,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in HubSpot by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in HubSpot by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,706 shares of company stock worth $9,574,143 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $482.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.80 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.23. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.74 and a 1 year high of $574.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.