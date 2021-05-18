Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

AOSL opened at $29.49 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.42 million, a PE ratio of 491.50 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

