Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) PT Lowered to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASMB. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.
ASMB opened at $3.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $27.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.
