Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) PT Lowered to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASMB. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

ASMB opened at $3.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

