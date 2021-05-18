Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arconic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

In other Arconic news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446.

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.