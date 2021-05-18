State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1,371.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 65,681 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qualys by 29.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $18,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 10.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Shares of QLYS opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

