State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.36 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $209,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

NYSE:HR opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

