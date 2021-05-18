Huntsman’s (HUN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.82.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $29.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.