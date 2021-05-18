William Blair Begins Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGL. Truist initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $30.11 on Monday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

