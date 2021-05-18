Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.53% of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of OUSM stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $36.39.

