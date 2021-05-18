Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $26.04 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

