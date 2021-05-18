Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 357 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,221,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercury General by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mercury General by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,513,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,581,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Mercury General stock opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

