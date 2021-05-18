Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Triton International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRTN opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.