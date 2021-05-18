Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,267,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $125,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,260 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 813,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,974,000 after acquiring an additional 374,095 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,945 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

