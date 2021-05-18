Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,285 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.82% of Capri worth $115,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $38,564,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $79,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 221,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $7,841,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

CPRI stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.