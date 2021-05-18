Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Truist

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target reduced by Truist from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.03.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.55. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

