Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 94,689 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $116,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,077,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.90.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

