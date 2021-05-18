One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Raised to “Outperform” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $105.65 million, a P/E ratio of 142.79 and a beta of 2.10.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

