25,211 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97.

