Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $52.52 on Monday. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 525.20, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

