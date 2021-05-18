Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.95.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $69.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

