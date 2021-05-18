Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.17.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $69.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

