Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $230.74 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.19.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.