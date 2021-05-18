State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.44 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,564 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of The Simply Good Foods worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

