State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 173,934 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NOW were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936,994 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 134,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NOW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NOW by 14,729.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,551 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

DNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

