BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $243.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mustang Bio by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mustang Bio by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.