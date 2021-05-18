Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry. Cognex's Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex's Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,572,669,000 after acquiring an additional 393,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,014,451,000 after acquiring an additional 154,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

