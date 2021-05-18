State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,459 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Century Communities worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

