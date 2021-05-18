The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,752,675.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,121.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,202.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,056.87. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $493.66 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 87,314 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.