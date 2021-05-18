Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CFO Eric M. Hart Sells 53,907 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $169.45 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,233,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

