Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr Sells 14,924,081 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of IR stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

