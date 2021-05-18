Diageo (LON:DGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,387.00

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,387 ($44.25) and last traded at GBX 3,370 ($44.03), with a volume of 133613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,361 ($43.91).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,430.31 ($44.82).

Get Diageo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £78.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,197.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,996.69.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 over the last quarter.

About Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.